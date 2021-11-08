ACB traps, arrests Patwari while accepting bribe in J&K’s Budgam

SRINGAR, Nov 8: ACB traps and arrests Gulzar Ahmad, Patwari Halqa Dangerpora Budgam for accepting bribe for Mutations in Revenue record.

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint that Gulzar Ahmad, Patwari, Halqa Dangerpora, Budgam is demanding Rs. 2000/- as bribe for affecting entries of Mutation in Revenue record regarding land recently bought by the complainant.

On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 35/2021 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Gulzar Ahmad, Patwari, Halqa Dangerpora, Budgam while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant in presence of independent witness. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team.

Further investigation into the case is going on.