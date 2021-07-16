ACB registers FIR against Engineers of CUK

SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau registered case FIR No. 16/2021 in Police Station ACB Srinagar against the officers/ officials of Central University of Kashmir for malpractices in the execution of works at Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted which revealed that e-tender having NIT No. ET/01 of 2017-CUKMR/CD/F/N0.44/16/31 dated 09.06.2017 was floated by Central University of Kashmir authorities for construction of Academic Block adjacent to site office at Central University of Kashmir Campus Tulmulla, Ganderbal with an advertising cost of Rs. 4,40,41,780.00. The work was allotted to M/S Granco Industries Ltd as being L-1. The item of work of RCC bored piling forming part of foundation for executed building work under the title, “Construction of Mini Academic Block” through above said NIT was shown as 600 mm diameter, while as per spot inspection conducted by ACB in association with concerned experts, the same has been found 450mm in gross contravention / violation to NIT. The specification was found altered/ changed under the garb of a corrigendum which was neither issued nor published in the official website.

It further surfaced during probe that despite alteration / change in diameter of RCC bored piling, the rates quoted for 600mm diameter were willfully kept intact and subsequently paid. This resulted into loss to the tune of Rs. 71.61 lakhs to Central University of Kashmir against corresponding wrongful gain to officers/ officials of Central University of Kashmir who remained associated with the work in question as well as beneficiary firm M/S Granco Industries Limited Rajbagh, Srinagar.

The aforementioned facts constitute commission of offences punishable under section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of PC Act. Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC against Reyaz Ahmad Jeelani, then Executive Engineer (now retired), Syed Ahmad Gurkhoo, then JE, CUK, Ganderbal, Suhail Bashir, then JE CUK Ganderbal, proprietor of beneficiary firm M/S Granco Industries Limited Rajbagh, Srinagar and others. Consequently, a case FIR No. 16 has been registered in P/S ACB Srinagar.

As part of investigation searches were conducted after obtaining search warrant from Hon’ble Court. During the course of search, incriminating documents were found and seized.

Further investigation of the case is going on.