ACB registers Disproportionate Assets case against Chief Engineer

JAMMU: Disproportionate Assets case against Manhar Gupta S/o Atma Ram Vaid R/o H. No. 168 Sector-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu, Chief Engineer (Projects), PDD (JPDCL), Jammu has been registered by Anti Corruption Bureau.

The instant case has been registered on the outcome of a Preliminary Enquiry conducted to look into allegations that Manhar Gupta S/o Atma Ram Vaid R/o H. No. 168 Sector-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu, Chief Engineer (Projects), PDD (JPDCL), Jammu had amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During course of Preliminary Enquiry, Manhar Gupta was found to have acquired numerous immovable as well as movable assets in his name as well in the name of his family members. Besides this, huge deposits in bank accounts, investment in Insurance Companies, gold/silver in bank locker belonging to him and his family members were also discovered. He has been found to have incurred huge expenditure on education of daughter.

The assets acquired as well as possessed and expenditure incurred by Manhar Gupta and his family were found disproportionate to his known source of income which constitute offences punishable u/s 5 (1) (e) r/w section 5 (2) of JK PC Act Svt. 2006. Accordingly, case FIR No. 09/2021 was registered in PS ACB Jammu.

The investigation of the case is going on.