National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut Wins Best Actress For ‘Manikarnika’

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Chhichore’ has won the National Award in the best Hindi film category. Kangana Ranaut has won the best actress award for her films ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and ‘Panga’.

Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush have been adjudged best actors for Hindi film ‘Bhonsle’ and Tamil movie ‘Asuran’.