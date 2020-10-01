ACB registers case against Sahil Vora and Rishabh Vora, Proprietors of M/s SILA Solutions Mumbai and bank officials: Company was favoured in awarding contract: Loss to tune of more than 06 crores detected: Searches conducted

Anti Corruption Bureau, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has registered an FIR against accused Sh. Surjeet Singh Seghal, the then Executive President J&K Bank (now retired), Sh. Parvaiz Ahmad, the then Chairman of J&K Bank (now retired), Sh. Feroz Ahmad, the then Assistant Vice President; and Sh. Sahil Vora and Sh. Rishabh Vora, Directors, M/s SILA Solutions Pvt. Ltd. along with the residents of 508 Olympus Apartments 5C, Altamont Road Mumbai-400026 on the allegation that the officers/officials of J&K Bank Ltd. awarded tenders of housekeeping to a Mumbai based Company M/s SILA Solutions Pvt. Ltd by not following the proper tendering norms and that has led to the losses to the bank of the tune of Rs. 6,29,56,575/- from the date of award of contract
The case pertains to allotment of tenders, for housekeeping of offsite ATMs, to a Mumbai based Company i.e, M/S SILA Solutions Pvt. Ltd, by not following proper tendering norms as provided the contract to the said firm despite not falling into the criteria of any such allotment.
Earlier, a verification was conducted by Anti Corruption Bureau Central into the matter wherein it was revealed that J&K Bank with HQ at Srinagar came out with a Pan India tender for housekeeping services in the year 2015. J&K bank officials in contravention of tender conditions negotiated the rates with M/S SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd. The tender was awarded to M/S SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd in gross violation of General Financial Rules (GFR).
The contract of M/S SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd amongst other conditions included ATM cleaning and deployement of janitors. The additional management fee awarded to M/S SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd by J&K Bank was not part of original tender. The loss on the account of the tender has worked out to be more than Rs 6 crs. The loss is likely to go up as investigation progresses.
In this connection, on 17.09.2020, P/S ACB Srinagar Kashmir conducted search at the residential house of Sh. Feroz Ahmad Kaloo, Assistant Vice President J&K Bank S/O Mohammad Maqbool Kaloo situated at Mohalla Muma Khan (Kathidarwaza), opposite Psychiatric Hospital Rainwari Srinagar. Incriminating documents were seized during searches.
The investigation of the case is in progress.
ACB registers case against Sahil Vora and Rishabh Vora, Proprietors of M/s SILA Solutions Mumbai and bank officials: Company was favoured in awarding contract: Loss to tune of more than 06 crores detected: Searches conducted
Anti Corruption Bureau, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has registered an FIR against accused Sh. Surjeet Singh Seghal, the then Executive President J&K Bank (now retired), Sh. Parvaiz Ahmad, the then Chairman of J&K Bank (now retired), Sh. Feroz Ahmad, the then Assistant Vice President; and Sh. Sahil Vora and Sh. Rishabh Vora, Directors, M/s SILA Solutions Pvt. Ltd. along with the residents of 508 Olympus Apartments 5C, Altamont Road Mumbai-400026 on the allegation that the officers/officials of J&K Bank Ltd. awarded tenders of housekeeping to a Mumbai based Company M/s SILA Solutions Pvt. Ltd by not following the proper tendering norms and that has led to the losses to the bank of the tune of Rs. 6,29,56,575/- from the date of award of contract
Editorial
Video-conferencing infrastructure in courts
Deplorable condition of Reasi waterfall