ACB Register FIR in disproportionate assets Case against Mohammad Mukhtyar Zargar, Naib Tehsildar posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner Doda; Searches Conducted

Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case under FIR No. 02/2020 u/s 5(1) (e) r/w section 5(2) J&K P.C. Act. Svt 2006 in PS ACB Doda against Mohammad Mukhtyar Zargar S/o late Abdul Gani Zargar, then Judicial clerk (now Naib Tehsildar) posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Doda for acquiring huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The cognizance into the matter has taken on the basis of a verification, which revealed that the allegations of raising assets disproportionate to his known source of income by the suspect to be in possession of huge assets in the shape of immoveable/moveable properties on his own name as well as his family members viz a double storey house at lane No. 06 Bathindi Jammu, a double storey house at Doda city near Khan Plaza, a triple storey house along with single storey house on ancestral land at village Pangrain, Tehsil Bhalla, Doda, Car as well as luxurious household items, costly electronics gadgets and jewellery etc. The value of the assets found in possession of above named public servant/his family members and the expenditure incurred by him is disproportionate to his known sources of income. After obtaining search warrant from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu teams were constituted and deputed to conduct house searches of the accused public servant at Bathindi, Jammu and Pangrain, Doda respectively. During searches, some incriminating documents like sale deeds, power of attorney, agreements etc. were recovered/seized.