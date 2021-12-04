ACB produces chargesheet against former Patwaries and Others

JAMMU, Dec 4: Anti Corruption Bureau on Saturday produces Chargesheet against Bashir Ahmad, Altaf Hussain Malik, both the then Patwaries Halqa Bain Bajalta, Jammu, Malook Ali, the then Forest Guard & others in the Court of Hon’ble Special. Judge Anti Corruption Jammu

Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet in case FIR No. 05/2013 u/s: 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K P.C. Act Svt. 2006 BK, Sections 420,467,468 and 120-B RPC of P/S VOJ (now ACB) in the Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Jammu against (1) Bashir Ahmad; (2) Altaf Hussain Malik; both the then Patwaries Halqa Bain Bajalta, Jammu; (3) Malook Ali, the then Forest Guard; (4) Ch. Aslam Din, the then Tehsildar (now expired) and beneficiaries namely (5) Javid Ahmed S/o Abdul Gani Gujjar R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (6) Wali Mohd S/o Nek Mohd Gujjar R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (7) Jamat Ali S/o Sardar Ali Gujjar R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (8) Arfakat Hussain S/o Haji Mian Yaqoob R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (9) Mohd Idrees S/o Mohi ud Din R/o Village Dwara Jammu (now expired); (10) Hassan Mohd S/o Kheja Gujjar R/o Dwara (now expired); (11) Mohd Rafiq S/o Gazi Moulvi Gujjar R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (12) Mohd Aslam S/o Wazir Mohd R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (13) Rashid Ali S/o Sahib Din R/o Village Dwara Jammu; (14) Habbu D/o Fateh Mohd R/o Village Dwara Jammu.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations of encroachment over the forest land in Khasra no 59/41 situated at village Dwara tehsil & district Jammu. Verification has revealed that Sh Mohd Bashir Patwari Halqa Dwara, Sh Malook Ali Forest Guard of the area and some unknown officials and private persons of the area entered into a criminal conspiracy among nd in pursuance thereof the accused public servants dishonestly, fraudulently and by abusing their respective official positions manipulated the revenue records and facilitated illegal encroachment of State Forest land in favour of various private beneficiaries thereby causing wrongful loss to the Govt and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons.

During the course of investigation, it has been established and proved that accused Bashir Ahmed and Altaf Hussain Malik remained posted as Patwari Patwar Halqa Bain Bajalta during the period 2008-2012 and in that capacity they in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with beneficiaries, dishonestly and illegally manipulated revenue record. The accused public servants in connivance with the beneficiaries, have altered the revenue record i.e. the Girdawaries by overwriting or inserting the names/figures to give undue benefits to the beneficiaries and which resulted in loss to the state property thereby committing the offences under section 5. (1) (d) read with section 5 (2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 and Section 467, 468, 420 and 120-B RPC.

After receiving sanction from Government in respect of in-service accused persons, a charge sheet of the instant case FIR was produced against the above mentioned persons in the Special Anti-Corruption Court, Jammu for judicial determination.

Next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for 30.12.2021.