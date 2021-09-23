ACB produces chargesheet against ASI in trap case

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Anti Corruption Bureau produced Chargesheet in case FIR No 24/2019 PS ACB Srinagar against accused public servant namely Ashiq Hussain Mir, ASI No. 195/GBL R/o Siraj Pora, Handwara, the then incharge Police Post Nagabal, Ganderbal in the Court of Addl. Anti-corruption Judge Srinagar.

The brief facts of case are that instant Case was registered on 24.10.2019 in PS ACB on the basis of a written complaint alleged therein that Ashiq Hussain Mir, ASI I/C Police Post Nagbal, Ganderbal demanded bribe of Rs.50,000/- from the complainant for releasing his son namely Adil Ali Buhroo who was detained in Police Post Nagbal Ganderbal. Before paying the said amount to the accused, the complainant brought written complaint along with Rs50,000/- thereby requesting for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.

The trap team of ACB laid a successful trap in which accused namely Ashiq Hussain Mir ASI No. 195/GBL was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amounting Rs.50,000/- from the complainant and investigation of the case was taken up.

On the strength of facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation has established commission of offence u/s 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) , 4-A of P.C Act Svt 2006 as proved against the accused public servant and after the accord sanction for prosecution by the Govt. The chargesheet of the case was produced before Hon’ble Court of Additional Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 18.11.2021.