ACB Produces Charge Sheet Against Former AEE In Disproportionate Assets Case

JAMMU, Sep 16: Anti Corruption Bureau Jammu produced charge sheet in case FIR No. 14/2007 P/S VOJ (now ACB-Jammu) U/s 5 (1) (e) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 against Nazir Ahmed Chowdhary S/o Fakir Din R/o 679-C Maloofa Complex, Sainik Colony, Jammu for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income acquired in his own name as well as in the name of his family members as “benami” properties.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of verification, which revealed that Nazir Ahmed Chowdhary by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused Nazir Ahmed was Assistant Executive Engineer, TLCD-1, Panama Chowk, Jammu.

During the course of investigation it was established that during the check period w.e.f. 1st August 1980 (joining of service) to 30.05.2007, the accused Nazir Ahmed by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices acquired a number of assets both moveable and immovable including (i) A palatial building at Maloofa Complex Sainik Colony, Jammu comprising of three blocks raised over five plots of land purchased on lease basis from Sainik House Co-operative Society in the name of his wife Smt. Jamila Choudhary and his two sons Mohd Nair and Mohd Shahbaz, (ii) land measuring 10 kanals 06 marls situated at Chowadhi purchased in the name of his sons and (iii) two cars. During investigation it also transpired that accused public servant had 16 numbers of bank accounts with huge deposits in his own name and in the name of his family members.

After receiving Govt. Sanction for launching prosecution and vacation of stay by the Hon’ble High Court J&K, Jammu on 23.08.2021, the Charge Sheet was presented of instant case FIR for commission of offence U/s 5 (1) (e) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 against Nazir Ahmed Chowdhary, then Assistant Executive Engineer, TLCD-1, Panama Chowk Jammu was presented today before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing in the instant case has been fixed for 11.10.2021 for further proceedings.