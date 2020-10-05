ACB produces Charge Sheet against Fayaz Ahmad Wani, the then patwari Halqa Ranbirgarh & others in Hon’ble Anti Corruption Court, Srinagar

Anti Corruption Bureau produced Charge-Sheet in case FIR No. 46/2015 u/s 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 & sections120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC of P/S VOK in the Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Srinagar against 1) Fayaz Ahmad Wani (then Patwari Halqa Ranbirgarh / Pratabgarh now Naib Tehsildar Ashmuqam), 2) Chankar Singh (retired Naib Tehsildar), 3) Ghulam Hyder (Retired Girdawar), 4) Ghulam Hassan Kawa (Land Broker) and 5) Nazir Ahmad Mir (Land Broker).

The instant case was registered in pursuance of a written complaint lodged by Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Dar R/o Rambagh Bund, Srinagar. During investigation it was found that accused Patwari Halqa Ranbirgarh/ Pratabgarh namely Fayaz Ahmad Wani has hatched a criminal conspiracy with land brokers Nazir Ahmad Mir and Ghulam Hassan Kawa. In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, he roped in retired Revenue officials (Ghulam Hyder Dar and Chankar Singh) posted in the Halqa during and got pre-dated fictitious mutation No.1776 for 02 kanals of land under survey No. 873 min entered in the name of accused Ghulam Hassan Kawa on an oral gift (Hiba Zabani) of Assadullah Dar S/o Rahman Dar R/o Saraie Dangerpora in the year 1997, when he had already died in the year 1984 and had sold this land to Ghulam Mohammad Dar & others prior to his death.

The accused Patwari then issued Revenue extracts to accused Ghulam Hassan Kawa for sale of above mentioned 02 kanals of land, knowing that the land in question was not in his possession. Thereafter, accused Ghulam Hassan Kawa and Nazir Ahmad Mir sold the said land to complainant Mushtaq Ahmad Dar vide a sale-deed. The accused Patwari Fayaz Ahmad Wani affected Mutation No. 4772 in the name of complainant, knowing that the sale deed has been registered on the basis of his fictitious and false Revenue extracts. However, the complainant could not take the possession of land because the land did not belong to the seller. The fraudulent mutations have been affected by accused Revenue officials to confer undue pecuniary advantage unto the accused land brokers and unto themselves.

After receiving sanction from Government in respect of in-service accused Naib Tehsildar Ashmuqam namely Fayaz Ahmad Wani. All the five accused were produced in the court today. Next date of hearing has been fixed 03.11.2020.