ACB produced chargesheet against SMC Official in Trap case

SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureauproduced Charge Sheet in the Court of Hon’ble Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar in Case FIR No. 33/2017 u/s 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) 4-A J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 of P/S VOK (Now ACB)against accused public servant namely Gh. Ahmad Mochi.

The instant Case was registered on the basis of the written complaint lodged by one Mushtaq Mohammad wherein he stated that he had approached SMC Ward No. 1 Brein Nishat for preparation of Aadhaar Cards, but the official concerned namely Gh. Ahmad Mochi (Sanitation Casual Labour SMC Sub-office Brein Nishat) demanded a bribe of Rs. 1000/- from him for preparation of Aadhar Cards of his family members.

On the basis of Complaint, a successful trap was laidand the accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs.1000/- as illegal gratification from the complainant.The accused was arrested on spot and a case u/s 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) 4-A J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 of P/S VOK (Now ACB) was registered. After obtaining sanction from the Govt, the case was chargesheeted in Hon’ Court against the official.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 03.04.2021