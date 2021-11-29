ACB Produces Chargesheet Against Two Former Employees Of RDD

JAMMU, Nov 29: ACB produced chargesheet against Ved Bhushan, the then JE, RDD, Block Kulwanta and Anil Kumar, then GRS Panchayat Halqa Chigla Balota RDD block, Kulwanta, Udhampur in trap case

Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet against Ved Bhushan S/o Gian Chand R/o Daranga, District Doda, the then JE RDD Block Kulwanta, Udhampur and Anil Kumar S/o Girdhari Lal R/o Balota Chigla Tehsil Ramnagar, District Udhampur, the then GRS Panchayat Halqa Chigla Balota, Block Kulwanta, Udhampur in trap case before the Hon’ble court of Addl. District & Session Judge, Anti-Corruption Udhampur in case FIR No. 04/2019 under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 and section 4-A of J&K P.C Act Amendment-2014 and section 120-B RPC registered against them in P/S ACB Doda.

Brief facts of the case are that on 29-04-2019 on the basis of a written complaint a successful trap was laid against Anil Kumar, the then GRS Panchayat Halqa Chigla Balota, Block Kulwanta, Udhampur and during trap the said GRS was caught red handed by the trap team while demanding and accepting of Rs. 8000/- from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses. The accused was arrested in the said case and subsequently bailed out by the Hon’ble court.

During the course of investigation, it has prima facie established that the accused Anil Kumar, then GRS and Ved Bhushan, then JE RDD Block Kulwanta, Ramnagar District Udhampur by abuse of their official position as public servant had demanded and accepted an illegal gratification of Rs. 8000/- from the complainant for preparation of bills of work construction of water tanki in Morha Dabbar W.No. 5, Balot Chigla. After completion of the investigation the case was processed for obtaining Govt. sanction from the competent authority and after obtaining the sanction, the case was challaned in the competent court for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for 31-12-2021.