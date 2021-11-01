ACB produced chargesheet against ex-BMO and others in illegal appointment case of Class IV employees

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet in Case FIR No. 22/2011 VOK now ACB in the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption against Fayaz Ahmad Banday, then BMO Beerwah Budgam, and others.

The instant case was registered by P/S VOK now ACB, on the outcome of a Verification conducted into the allegations of illegal and un-authorized appointments of Class-IV employees. The appointment were made by Block Medical Office Beerwah and Khansahab, Budgam. During verification it was revealed that during the period 2003-2006, the Block Medical Officers namely Fayaz Ahmad Banday, Sheikh Tariq Ahmad and Mohammad Abdullah Bhat in active connivance with other accused beneficiaries issued fake and fabricated appointment orders on non-existent posts of Safaiwalas and Nursing Orderlies.

During investigation of the case relevant records were obtained and seized from Block Medical Officers of District Budgam, Chief Medical Officer, Budgam, and Director Health Services Kashmir. The investigation conducted found 71 illegal beneficiaries appointed by the accused Chief Medical Officers/ Block Medical Officers without following due procedure by undue favour to the beneficiaries. The charge-sheet was presented before the Hon’ble Trial Court against Seventy One (71) beneficiaries and Sixteen (16) other Officers / Officials including accused doctors.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on 23rd December, 2021.