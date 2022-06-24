ACB produced chargesheet against AD, Tehsil Officer of Food Supplies Department

JAMMU, June 24: Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet in case FIR No. 12/2018 u/s 5(1) (c), 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and section 467, 468, 471, 201 & 120-B/RPC P/S VOJ now ACB in the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Udhampur against Krishan Kumar, then Assistant Director Udhampur and Subash Chander Gupta, then Tehsil Supply Officer, Majouri, Udhampur, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs.

The instant case was registered on the basis of outcome of the verification conducted by the Vigilance Organization Jammu (now ACB). During enquiry it has been found that officers/ officials of FCS&CA Department, Udhampur by abuse of their officials position, fraudulently and dishonestly misappropriated Govt. money on account of incidental charges to the tune of Rs. 92,51,021.75/- during the period commencing from January 2007 to March 2008 thereby causing loss to the State exchequer.

Verification also reveals that the officers/ officials of FCS&CA Department have deliberately destroyed the record pertaining to the disbursement of above mentioned amount which could have served as material evidence. The allegations were established during the probe of verification which resulted into the registration of FIR No. 12/2018 u/s 5(1) (c), 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and section 467, 468, 471, 201 & 120-B/RPC P/S VOJ against Krishan Kumar S/o Late Uttam Chand R/o H. No. 359, Channi Himat, Jammu, T. R. Padha S/o Asa Ram Padha R/o Patel Nagar, tehsil Kathua, the then Assistant Directors, FCS&CA Department, Udhampur, Subash Chander Gupta S/ Devi Chand Gupta R/o H. No. 110, Phase-II, Housing Colony, Udhampur, Bansi Lal S/o Tara Chand Gupta R/o Housing Colony, Udhampur, the then TSO Majouri and Gopal Krishan S/o Vishnoo Bhagat R/o Paba Gali, Chabutra Bazar, Udhampur the then Storekeeper.

During investigation of the case it has been proved that the accused public servants namely Subash Chander Gupta the then TSO, FCS&CA Department Majouri- Latti, Krishan Kumar then Assistant Director FCS&CA Department Udhampur, Tarseem Raj Padha (Now expired) the then AD FCS&CA and Gopal Krishan (now expired) the then Storekeeper FCS&CA Department by abuse of their official positions in conspired manner, fraudulently and dishonesty have misappropriated an amount of Rs.1,01,92,828/- on account of incidental charges w.e.f 01-01-2007 to 31-03-2008 for their ulterior motives resulting into wrongful loss to the state exchequer.

As per investigation conducted, the offence u/s 5(1) (c), 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of JK PC Act Svt. 2006 and section 467, 468, 471, 201 & 120-B/RPC have been proved against the above mentioned officials and after completing investigation of the instant case today the charge sheet on the instant case has been produced against the above mentioned officials in the Hon’ble Court.

The Hon’ble Court has fixed next date of hearing on 29-07-2022.