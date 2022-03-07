ACB nabs RDD employee, Tout red-handed while accepting bribe in J&K’s Bandipora

SRINGAAR, March 7: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complainant from a resident of village Sumlar, Bandipora alleging therein that he and his father had executed work in their village sumlar District Bandipora titled “Development of playfield by way of earth cutting and construction of retaining walls “under Block Development office Arina Bandipora. The concerned Technical Assistant of Block Development Office Arina namely Showkat Ahmad has released only part payment of their bill of Rs. 4,10,000/ and that he is demanding bribe of Rs. 20,000/- for release of the remaining amount.

​It was also submitted by the complainant that he and his father requested concerned officer Showkat Ahmad several times to release remaining amount. The officer did not agree to release the remaining amount of the complainant without getting bribe of Rs. 20,000.

​Under these circumstances complainant approached ACB with his complaint and requested for necessary action against concerned officer.

ACB registered the case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 as prima facie made out in complaint against the accused public servant Manzoor Ahmad technical assistant in Rural Development Department (REW) Block Arina Bandipura started investigations into the matter.

Immediately after registration of case a trap team was also constituted headed by DySP Rank officer & independent witnesses, the team caught the accused officer Showkat Ahmad alongwith his tout Irfan yousaf while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant & both of them were immediately arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities and the bribe amount was also recovered in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations of the case are going on.