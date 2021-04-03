ACB nabs Naib Tehsildar red-handed while accepting bribe

BARAMULLA: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from one complainant alleging therein that the mother of complainant possesses 12 Kanals of land at Chandil, Tangmarg, Baramulla. Out of the 12 Kanal land, 6 Kanalwere sold by the mother of the complaint. The complainant approached revenue officials for the revenue papers. The concerned patwari had prepared the revenue papers of the said land. For the collection of the revenue extracts (Intikhab), the concerned Naib Tehsildar demanded Rs. 30,000/ from the complainant to be paid as a bribe money.

On the receipt of the complaint, case FIR No. 05 u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act,1988was registered in Police Station ACB North Kashmir.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused Bashir Ahmad Hajam R/o Gandarbal, Naib Tehsildar of Tangmarg, was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant. The accused was arrested and taken in custody by ACB.

Further investigation is in process.