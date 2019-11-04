ACB files chargesheet against officer in a five-year-old bribery case

JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a chargesheet against a former medical superintendent of Kathua district hospital who was caught red handed while accepting bribe nearly five years ago.

The chargesheet was filed against Manoj Bhagat in the court of special judge anti-corruption in Kathua after sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority on completing the investigation of the case, an ACB official said.

He said the next date of hearing has been fixed on December 3. (AGENCIES)