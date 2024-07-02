ACB Files Case Against Jammu MVD Officials For Misappropriation Of Funds

JAMMU, July 2: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau registered a case against a former junior assistant, other officers then posted in RTO office Jammu and others over allegations of irregularities in the department.

A spokesperson said that the case was filed with regard to collection and deposition of passenger tax as well as probable misappropriation of same from 2018 onwards till collection of same through online mode, pursuant to receipt of communication dated 06-03-2023 from General Administration Department.

The statement reads that the verification conducted revealed that Manju Sharma, junior assistant was deputed in accounts section of Regional Transport office Jammu to collect passenger tax from owners of passenger commercial vehicles during the period in question.

“While collecting the passenger Tax Dues, she acted dishonestly and resorted to randomly conceal the actual amount of Passenger Tax received from Vehicle owners/operators by way of reflecting only meager part of amount in official record than amount which she collected on account of Passenger Tax. The only amount of Passenger Tax as reflected in counterfoil of Government Receipts (GRs) was deposited in Govt. Treasury whereas rest of the amount collected from Vehicle Owners/Operators stands misappropriated by her,” reads the statement.

It added that furthermore, the Manual Cash Book/Day Book and vehicle-wise details pertaining to collection and deposition of Passenger Tax dues during the period has not been properly maintained which paved way to embezzle/misappropriate Passenger Tax dues.

“During the course of verification, it surfaced that an amount of more than 10 lakhs has been misappropriated in view of random cross checking of some copies of GRs and Owner’s copies of GRs. The same may increase further in respect of other passenger commercial vehicles of Jammu, if detected during investigation.”

It reads that the role of the officers/officials of RTO office Jammu, in abetting/ facilitating such misappropriation of passenger tax amount during that period cannot be ruled out.

“By acting in this manner Manju Sharma in lieu of criminal conspiracy with other employees of RTO office Jammu, dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated huge amount of passenger tax so collected from various owners/operators during that period. Further investigation in the case is in progress,” it reads.