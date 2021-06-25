ACB file charge-sheet against former principal of SPMR College Jammu

JAMMU: Anti Corruption Bureau produced Challan against accused (i) Dr. Hemla Aggarwal, then Principal, Government SPMR College of Commerce Jammu (now retired), (ii) Jia Lal, then Accounts Assistant at Government SPMR College of Commerce Jammu (now retired), in-service public servant namely (iii) Jagdish Kumar S/O Late Shri Ishwar Dass R/O Village Sagoon, P.O. Surinsar Tehsil & District Jammu, then Storekeeper at Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu (now Senior Assistant), and (private beneficiaries) (iv) Sunil Malik M/S Sun Broadcast Equipments Pvt. Ltd, (v) Bhavnish Sachdeva, then Sr.Manager M/S Sun Broadcast Equipments Pvt. Ltd 2/5 West Patel Nagar, New Delhi and (vi) Vinay Kumar Thakur M/S Audio Video Centre 25 Palika Bazar, Cannaught Place Delhi before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu in case FIR No.23/2014 registered in P/S VOJ (now ACBJ) under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006 and sections 120-B, 409, 468, 471 RPC.

The instant case was registered on 16.08.2014 on the basis of outcome of a verification conducted by Vigilance Organization (now ACBJ) to enquire into the allegations regarding purchases made by Professor Hemla Aggarwal, then Principal Commerce College Jammu at exorbitant rates. During verification it was revealed that Prof. Hemla Aggarwal, Principal Commerce College Jammu has shown purchases of softwares for I-Mac System namely Final Cut Plugging, Edius 4 Canopus and Adobe Master Collection CS3 for amount of Rs. 78,000/-, Rs. 46,800/- and Rs. 1,40,400/- respectively. However, during verification it came to fore that the above mentioned software were neither requisitioned nor found loaded in I-Mac System. Moreover, three (03) CDs CS3 (compact discs) software namely final cut plugging, Edius 4 Canopus and Adobe Master Collection CS3 were not found available.

During investigation, it came to fore that all the above mentioned accused persons are part of the conspiracy hatched by main accused Smt. Hemla Aggarwal, then Principal SPMR College Jammu who got prepared bills for the hardware and softwares already in her possession and drawn/disbursed the payment from government funds causing loss to the state exchequer.

The investigation conducted has prima facie established the offences under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006 and sections 120-B, 409, 468, 471 RPC against above mentioned accused persons. After completing the investigation of case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused in-service public servant namely Jagdish Kumar S/O Late Shri Ishwar Dass R/O Village Sagoon, P.O. Surinsar Tehsil & District Jammu, then Storekeeper at Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu (now Senior Assistant) was also obtained from the competent authority. Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K produced charge sheet against the above mentioned accused persons before the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge Anti-Corruption Court Jammu on 24.06.2021.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for 14.07.2021