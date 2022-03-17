ACB charge sheets Sr Asstt FCS&CA Department

JAMMU, March 17: Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K produced chargesheet against namely Pranav Gandotra S/o Late Kewal Gandotra, Sr.Asstt, then posted Incharge Tehsil Supply Officer, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Rajouri, his mother namely Shashi Gandotra and his wife namely Pooja Wattal @ Pooja Gandotra, R/o Flat No. 1203/1204, Royal Palm Apartment, Akhnoor Road, Toph Sherkhania, Jammu before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu in case FIR No.35/2018 under section 5(1) (e) r/w section 5(2) of J&K PC Act Svt 2006 and section 109, 120-B RPC of P/S VOJ (now ACBJ).

The instant case of Disproportionate Assets registered against the accused Pranav Gandotra is the outcome of case FIR No.21/2018 already registered against the accused Pranav Gandotra. During of the said case, searches were conducted in the premises/residential houses of the said accused. In furtherance of investigation in the above cited case, incriminating documents revealed that Pranav Gandotra was found to have raised huge properties both movable as well as Immovable worth crores of rupees in his own name and in name of his family members which are disproportionate to his known source of income. He also possesses Luxurious house hold items, costly electronics gadgets etc. Some of the assets raised by the suspect officer include – 1) House No. 60/3 Channi Himmat worth in lacs; 2) Flat No. 1203 Block-A and Flat No. 1204 Block-A worth Rs 83 lacs; 3) Shop at Ashrabad Sidhra, Jammu acquired in year 2017 on rent basis @ 5000/- per month; 4) G.T. Road Restaurant in Palm Island Mall at Canal road Jammu; 5) Number of costly and luxurious vehicles which include a) i10 JK02BB-6968, b) Innova Crysta JK02BT-8691, c) Toyota Fortuner JK02BS-8809, d) Toyota Fortuner JMUBQ-6700 (Temp) e) Chevrolet Cruse JK02AW-0001, f) Mahindra XUV 500 JK02BQ-8954, g) Mercedes Benz PB65AG(T)-3465 and h) Hyundai Verna JK02AJ-0002, 6)Gold/diamond ornaments weighing 4 Kg 361.49 gms and Silver articles with utensils weighing 11 Kg 389 gms and Insurance policies worth more than 41 lacs.

Investigation further revealed accused in consequence of his indulgence in corrupt and illegal practices and having taken advantages of his lucrative posting, has acquired huge assets, both moveable/immoveable by investing proceedings of his ill gotten money in such properties and the value of the assets held by the accused in his name and in the name of family members is Rs.3,58,91,126/- which is disproportionate to his known source of income. The allegations of raising disproportionate assets by the accused have been fully substantiated. After completing the investigation of case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was also obtained from the competent authority. Anti-Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Jammu.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for 19.04.2022.