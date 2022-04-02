ACB arrests VLW in bribery case

SRINAGAR, Apr 2: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Sahil Sagar, Village Level Worker (VLW) of Rural Development Department, Block Paran Pilan, Uri, District Baramulla is demanding bribe of ₹20,000 from complainant for processing his case under PMAY(G) scheme.

The complainant, a resident of village Bandi Gujjar Basti, Uri District Baramulla alleges that Sahil Sagar has demanded ₹20,000/- as bribe from him. He had already paid ₹13000/- to him on 29.03.2022. The said Village Level Worker Sahil Sagar was demanding remaining ₹7000/- from him. On this the complainant approached ACB for taking necessary legal action.

Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 11/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Sahil Sagar, Village Level Worker, Rural Development Department, Block Paran Pilan, Uri, District Baramulla red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations in the case are going on.