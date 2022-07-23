ACB arrests two employees of R&B, Electric Sub Div Baramulla for accepting bribe

SRINAGAR, July 23: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against Mukhtair Ahmad Joo, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, R&B Electric Division North (Baramulla) for allegedly demanding bribe etc.

The complainant in his complaint alleged that he is working as contractor. He had completed work of Fixing of Internal Electrification with Main Control Panel and Service Line to 10 roomed double stored building at HS Busgran Uri, District Baramulla, received by him vide No R&B/3798-3803 Dtd: 18/11/2021 at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,14,720 on tender basis. The complainant completed the whole work within stipulated period and handed over the same to the concerned Division. But unfortunately, Mukhtair Ahmad Joo, I/c Asstt Executive Engineer of R&B Electric Sub Division, North (Baramulla) was demanding bribe of ₹ 20,000 for releasing the final payment.

On receipt of the complaint matter was discreetly verified and it was found that Mukhtiar Ahmad Joo I/c AEE as well as Reyaz Ahmad Peer Works Supervisor posted in R&B Electric Sub Division North (Baramulla) were demanding bribe of ₹ 20,000 and ₹5000 respectively from the complainant for processing his case for final payments. The allegations of demand of bribe by these public servants were found to be prima facie true.

On the basis of findings and recommendations of the Enquiry Officer, Case FIR No 20/2022 was registered in PS ACB Baramulla U/s 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) and section 120-B IPC against both accused public servants for demand of bribe and investigations started. Immediately after registration of the case a tap team was constituted. The team caught both accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant. Both of them both were arrested after completing all legal formalities.

Further investigations are going on.