ACB Arrests Revenue Official For Demanding ₹ 40,000 Bribe In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a revenue official for demanding and accepting ₹ 40,000 bribe in Sanasar area of district Ramban.

A spokesperson said that ACB received a written complaint that a public servant namely Farooq Ahmed Girdwar Sanasar is demanding ₹ 60,000 bribe for processing fard case of the complainant. “However, after negotiation the deal was settled for ₹ 40,000,” reads the statement.

It reads that the complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached ACB for taking legal action against the accused. On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand by the public servant concerned and accordingly Case FIR No. 02/2024 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Doda and investigation taken up,” it added.

It reads that a trap and caught the accused redhanded while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹40,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team. Further investigation of the instant case is going on,” it reads.