ACB arrests Patwari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 21: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today trapped and arrested Patwari, Halqa Wahabpora in district Budgam for demanding bribe for issuance of revenue extracts.

In this regard, ACB said that it received a complaint against Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Saidpora, Beerwa, Budgam posted as Patwari, Halqa, Wahabpora, Budgam regarding accepting a bribe from the complainant of Rs 1,65,000 for issuance of revenue extracts to the complainant.

“The complainant alleged that he wanted to sell 15 marlas of land situated at Wahabpora, Budgam for which he was in need of revenue extracts for which he approached Patwari concerned who in turn demanded huge bribe from him for issuance of the documents and compelled him to pay Rs one lakh in advance and demanded Rs 65,000 more for the same,” the ACB said.

In these circumstances complainant approached ACB for taking legal action against Patwari, Bashir Ahmad Dar, the ACB said.

As the contents of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of the offense as defined under section 7 of the PC Act 1988, ACB said, accordingly a case FIR No 19/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar, and investigations were started.

“Immediately after registration of the case, a trap team was constituted. The team trapped Patwari Bashir Ahmad Dar red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant at Berwa Budgam.”

As per ACB, the accused Patwari has been immediately arrested on the spot. “Searches were also conducted in the office and residence of the accused,” ACB said, adding further investigation was on.