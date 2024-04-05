ACB Arrests Patwari While Accepting Bribe In J&K’s Kathua

JAMMU, Apr 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint from a resident of Machhedi, District Kathua alleging therein that Gulshan Singh, Patwari, Halqa Machhedi, Kathua is demanding bribe of ₹5000 from him for issuance of Virsati Intqal mutations and legal heir certificate. The complainant applied through online portal of revenue department and met Patwari for issuance of the same. The Patwari received and amount of ₹2000 as advance and further demanding balance ₹3000 from complainant for issuance of the documents.

As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/s 7 of the PC Act 1988, accordingly a Case FIR No. 02/2023 was registered at Police Station ACB Central and the investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a trap and caught the accused Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹3000 in presence of independent witnesses. He was arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities.

After the arrest of the accused, searches were also conducted in the residential house of the accused situated at Ward No. 21, Ram Nagar Colony, Kathua.

Further investigation in the case is going on.