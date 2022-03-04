ACB arrests Patwari in Baramulla for accepting bribe

SRINAGAR, March 4: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a Patwari allegedly while accepting bribe.

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from the complainant alleging therein that Abdul Majid Bhat, Patwari, Halqa Goom, Ahmadpora, Tehsil Pattan District Baramulla was demanding bribe of ₹20,000 from complainant for preparing & providing of revenue extracts required by complainant.

The complainant stated that some ten years back he had purchased 02 Kanals of land at Goom, Ahmadpora, Pattan but he could not prepare sale deed at that time therefore about six months back complainant approached the Patwari Halqa Goom Ahmadpora Abdul Majid Bhat for revenue extracts of land but patwari deliberately delayed matter on one pretext or other.

Finally Patwari Ab. Majeed Bhat demanded Rs. 10000/-each for two separate extracts required for execution of sale deed by complainant in favour of his daughter and sister-in-law.

Immediately upon receiving the complaint which prima facie discloses the commission of offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 case FIR No. 09/2022 U/sec 7 of PC Act 1988 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla and investigations started.

Subsequently, a trap team was constituted and accused patwari was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant in presence of independent witnesses . The accussed was arrested on spot, the bribe money was also recovered from his possession .

Further investigations in the case are going on.