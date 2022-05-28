ACB Arrests Patwari for Accepting Bribe

SRINAGAR, May 28: ACB traps and arrests Nazir Ahmad, Patwari, Zildar Office, Hajin, Irigation and Flood Control Division, Sumbal, Bandipora for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5000 for not demolishing premises of complainant Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against Nazir Ahmad, Patwari, Zildar Office, Hajin, Irrigation and Flood Control Division Sumbal for allegedly demanding bribe from complainant for not taking any coercive action against him during demolition drive.

The complainant who is resident of village Sadunara, tehsil Hajin, district Bandipora stated that he is running a bike repairing workshop at Sadunara, Yarbalpora, Bandipora. On 24.05.2022, Irrigation and Flood Control Sub-Division, Hajin launched a demolition drive on Irrigation Canal, Galbal, Sadunara . The complainant has fenced about three feet of this irrigation canal land with tin sheets .

Patwari of Zildar Office, Hajin, Irrigation and flood control division, Sumbal namely Nazir Ahmad who was also with this demolition drive, came to his workshop and demanded bribe of ₹5000/- from him for not demolishing his tin sheeted fenced wall. The complainant told him that he is unemployed youth and cannot pay this amount on which Patwari insisted that then he will demolish the tin sheeted wall.

Under these compelling circumstances, he approached ACB and requested for legal action against accused Patwari Nazir Ahmad. As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 immediately after receipt of the complaint Case FIR No 17/2022 was registered at PS ACB Baramulla and a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused official red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigation is going on.