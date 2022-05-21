ACB arrests Patwari demanding bribe

SRINAGAR, May 21: Anti corruption Bureau received a complaint against Bashir Ahmad Dar s/o Gh Mohd Dar R/o Saidpora ,Berwa, District Budgam posted as Patwari, Halqa, Wahabpora, Budgam regarding accepting bribe from complainant of Rs 1,65,000 for issuance of revenue extracts to the complainant etc

The complainant alleged that he want to sell 15 marlas of land situated at Wahabpora, Budgam for which he was in need of revenue extracts for which he approached Patwari concerned who inturn demanded huge bribe from him for issuance of the documents and compelled him to pay Rs one lakh in advance and demanded Rs 65,000 more for the same. In these circumstances complainant approached ACB for taking legal action against Patwari, Bashir Ahmad Dar.As the contents of the complaint prima facie disclose commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 accordingly a case FIR No 19/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigations were started.

Immediately after registration of the case, a trap team was constituted. The team trapped Patwari Bashir Ahmad Dar red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant at Berwa Budgam.

The accused Patwari has been immediately arrested on spot. Searches were also conducted in the office and residence of the accused.

Further investigations in case is going on.