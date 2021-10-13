ACB arrests Panchayat Secretary for accepting bribe in J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, Oct 13: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau arrests Mohd Sharief, Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development Deptt. of Panchayat Draba Khatana, Block Bafliaz, District Poonch while accepting bribe of Rs. 50,000/-

A complaint was received in the office of the ACB P/S Central, J&K, Jammu against Mohd Sharief s/o Mishri R/o Draba Khatana Tehsil Surankote, District Poonch, presently posted as Secretary (RDD Deptt) Panchayat Draba Khatana, Block Bafliaz alleging therein that the accused is demanding bribe of Rs. 5000/- per file for release of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY) 1st installment from the beneficiaries of the said scheme who are homeless poor villagers of Panchayat Halqa, Draba Khatana, Poonch through the complainant who happens to be the Sarpanch of that Panchayat. The said complainant / Sarpanch was told by the accused to collect Rs. 5000/- per file as his commission / bribe for the release of the payment from the beneficiaries.

Based upon the facts disclosed in the complaint which prima facie constituted an offence under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018). A verification was got conducted and it is found that there are 10 beneficiaries whose payments was blocked by the said accused for the want of bribe money at the tune of Rs. 5,000/- per file which amounts to Rs. 50,000/- in total.

Accordingly, an FIR No. 09/2021 was registered in P/S Central ACB, J&K on 12.10.2021 against the accused person. Consequently a trap team was constituted whereupon the accused person was caught red handed on the spot while accepting the bribe of Rs. 50,000/- and accordingly was placed under arrest in the case. Searches are being conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.

Further investigation in the case is under progress.