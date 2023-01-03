ACB Arrests Lineman While Accepting Bribe In Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Jan 3: A complaint was received by Anti Corruption Bureau on 02-1-2023 from the complainant against Lineman of KPDCL Sub-Division Kulgam, namely Mohammad Yousuf Dar S/o Abdul Rehman R/o Srandoo, Kulgam, for demanding bribe of ₹3,000 for settlement of electricity bill issued in the name of his son, who is living with the complainant .

The complainant is already having an consumer ID in his name, whereas a Bill was created on the name of his son for an amount of ₹13,376 for the month of November, 2022. The employee demanded him to pay ₹3000 for settlement of the said bill.

Since the contents of the complaint disclosed demand of bribe by alleged accused public servant namely Mohammad Yousuf Dar, which required prompt action by this investigating agency accordingly immediately after receipt of the said complaint Case FIR No 01/2023 was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag and investigations started.

After registration of case a trap team was constituted. The team caught Mohammad Yousuf Dar S/o Abdul Rehman R/o Srandoo, Kulgam, Lineman, Sub-Division, KPDCL Kulgam red handed for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹3,000. He was immediately arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation is going on.