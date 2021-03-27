ACB arrests JE of JPDCL for accepting bribe

JAMMU: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from the complainant regarding demand of bribe by Sushma Parihar, JE (Electrical) posted at Nai Basti Fish Market, Jammu. It was alleged by the complainant that he had applied for a new electrical connection (Commercial, 3 Phase) for his premises situated at Rani Talab Digiana, Jammu.After completing all the formalities, the file was marked by the AEE (Electrical) Gangyal on 23.03.2021 to JE (Electrical) Sushma Parihar whose office is opposite Nai basti Fish Market Jammu.

JE Sushma Parihar called the complainant the next day to her office and told him categorically she won’t sanction his connection until and unless he pay her Rs. 20,000/- as bribe. Moreover, she also said that she would keep the Kilowatt connected load on the lower side by way of which he will have to pay less amount in Govt. exchequer. That, despite repeated requests the JE was adamant on having the bribe amount because of which she has also kept the file with her and has granted him 3-4 days time to arrange the money. As the complainant don’t want to give the amount of Rs. 20,000/- as bribe to the JE Sushma Parihar, he approached the ACB to take immediate necessary action under law.

On the receipt of this complaint a pre trap verification was conducted and as per complaint and report of verifying officer, prime facie, offence U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was found made out against the accused person namely Ms. Sushma Parihar, Junior Engineer of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, as such, case FIR No. 04/2021 was registered in Police Station ACB Central Jammu.

Thereafter, a trap team was constituted and independent witnesses including lady officer and magistrate were associated with the same. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. The amount of bribe to the tune of Rs. 20,000/- was also recovered on the spot. searches were also conducted in the house of the accused.

Further investigation of the case is going on.