ACB Arrests Girdawar While Accepting Bribe In J&K’s Baramulla

BARAMULLA, Jul 27: ACB traps and arrests Showkat Ali, Girdawar Qangoongo (GQ) Tehsil Kawarhama, District Baramulla for demanding & accepting bribe of ₹ 5000 for issuance and processing of revenue extract.

Anti Corruption Bureau UT of J&K received a complaint from a resident of Magam alleging therein that Showkat Ali, Patwari Halqa Waripora, Tehsil Kawarhama, District Baramulla is demanding bribe of ₹ 9000 from complainant for issuance and processing of revenue extract for which he has already applied online etc.

The complainant in his complaint alleged that he is a resident of Tehsil Karhama. He and his brother had purchased a piece of land measuring 10 marlas under survey No. 786 situated at Pinjoora from a person. The owner of the land has executed an Agreement with complainant and the land is under the possession of the complainant.

The complainant further stated that he approached Patwari Halqa Waripora Tehsil Karhama namely Showkat Ali for issuance of revenue extract (Intikhab).The Patwari Showkat Ali demanded ₹10,000 for Issuance of required documents. The complainant requested the Patwari that he is a poor man and cannot pay this amount but the said Patwari told him to pay ₹9000 otherwise the work will not be done. He further alleged that the Patwari told the complainant to bring ₹5000 as first installment on 26-07-2023.

Under these circumstances the complainant approached ACB with his complaint stating that he don’t want to pay bribe & requested for legal action against the Patwari concerned.

As the contents of complaint prima facie disclosed the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) by accused public servant namely Showkat Ali, Patwari Halqa Waripora, Tehsil Kawarhama, District Baramulla accordingly a Case FIR No. 07/2023 was registered at Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau, Baramulla U/S 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against public servant and the investigation of the case was started.

During the course of investigation trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused Showkat Ali red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹5,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities.

During preliminary investigation’s it was found that the accused Public servant Showkat Ali was posted as GQ at Tehsil office Kawarhama but was also given charge of Patwar Halqa Waripora.

Further investigation in the case are going on.