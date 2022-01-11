ACB Arrests Assistant Sub-Inspector For Accepting Bribe Of ₹ 10,000 in J&K’s Kupwara

KUPWARA, Jan 11: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint through ACB helpline alleging therein that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Sultan Mir of Police Station Kupwara is demanding bribe for providing report to the court on an application moved by complainant through his counsel before court for release of his Truck & its documents which were seized by the police station in accident case.

The complainant alleged that his Truck met with an accident on 29-11-2021 near Heri, Kupwara. A case was registered against him at Police Station, Kupwara. During investigations of the accident case the documents of the complainant’s vehicle and the vehicle were seized by the Police Station, Kupwara. For releasing these documents & vehicle the complainant moved an application before the Hon’ble Sessions Court Kupwara. Hon’ble Court sought report from Police station Kupwara. The complainant approached ASI Mohd Sultan Mir, Investigating Officer of the case for providing report to the court. ASI Sultan Mir demanded from bribe from him for providing report to the court.

As the contents of complaint prima facie disclosed the commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988. Accordingly, a Case FIR No. 01/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla against ASI Mohammad Sultan Mir, posted at Police Station Kupwara.

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The trap team caught ASI red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations of the case is going on.