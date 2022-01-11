Employment Jan 11, 2022

REQUIRED
Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.
Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu
Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm
Salary:- 18000/- per month
Contact No:- 9682384208
Wanted
Female
having knowledge of
computer and good communication
Salary:-7000+
In Subhash Nagar
Timings:-10 to 5pm
Mob:-9906205984, 9622052714
Vacancy alert
Training program / Employment opportunity in a leading digital media company
*Freshers can apply too*
Positions:
Graphic designers, Content writers, Sales associates, Video editors
News anchors, News reporters
Call on – 8800604800
Or email- careerjackacademy@gmail.com
Required
Need beautician girl in Jammu. For my Saloon
Address – Smart Look Saloon
NITCO Lane
For Any enquiries
Please Contact me
9796681412
Required driver
REQUIRED
DRIVERS FOR
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES LOAD CARRIES (TATA YODHA, MAHINDRA PICKUP & 407
DRIVER 10 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN DRIVING
(LOCAL JAMMU BASE)
CALL 9419146232
URGENTLY REQUIRED
…..urgently required for a couple maid for cleaning, washing clothes, and servant to cook, at 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu..total package Rs.20000/-p.m for deserving
Contact Tandon 9419187143
Room can be provided for staying
Job Opportunity
A Govt. Regd. Firm requires 35 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu & other areas of J&K UT.
Qualification:- 10th, 12th, Graduation & above.
Income : 10000 to 15000 P/M (As per Co. Rule)
So come alongwith your documents at MLCC, near Vivekanand Chowk, Gumat Jammu, Opposite Agarwal Dharamshala.
Contact: 9682697973
Note :- Free Hostel Facility
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. IT Trainers 5 no 15 k to 20 k
2. CRM /F&B Trainer 2 no 15 k
3. Bsc Nursing /GNM Trainers 5 no
18 k to 22 k
4. Electrical /Mechanical dip 10no 10k to 15k
5. Civil Engg 2 no 10k to 15 k
6. Reliance mart opening slry 12 k to 15 k
Mob. 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
Female Telecallers
Fixed salary plus incentive
MYRAA Hospitality Group
Add: Janipur behind V-Mart
9906041292, 6006377183
Requirement
IT Teacher with knowledge of JAVA and Python Language for CBSE School. Accountant should be a graduate with working knowledge of Busy.
Handsome Remuneration
Contact: 6005450656
Required
EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT EXPERIENCE IN BUSY, GST RETURNS.
CONTACT: 9419196962
Urgently Required at Burger Singh Jammu
1. Housekeeping (Male) (Rs 9500/month)
2. Team Member-2 (Male) (Rs 8000/month)
Terms can be negotiated
*Need this on urgent basis*
Phone No – 6006475661, 9149840670
Immediately required
Jobs in jammu
Eligibility 8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & up to graduate etc apply
Vacancy
1. Office Coordinator Female, Civil Engineer, Degree & Diploma Holder (exp)
2. Computer Operator, Floor Manager, Counsellor.
3. Call Center m/f, Telly Caller
4. Data entry operator exp, Accountant, Sales Executive
5. Cook, Helper, Security Guard, Packing Boys Labour. m/f
Interview Tuesday to Thursday call 9086193986
URGENT REQUIRED
1. Marketing Sales Officer – 03 Male
Salary 10000/- to 20000/-M/F
2.Web designer – 01
Salary 8000/-to 12000/-M/F
3.Graphic Designer-01
Salary 8000/-to 10000/- M/F
4.Accountant Busy Operator –
Salary 8000 to 15000/-
Contact Satguru Steel
9541820980 , 8512815220
Mail Id: satgurusteel82@gmail.com
SATGURU STEEL
Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana,Jammu
JOBS
1.Pvt.Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary
2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary
4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary
5. Mkt. & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary
6. Peon, Helper, Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary
7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary
8. Recp, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary
Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd.
H.No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu
No. 7006723093