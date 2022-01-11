Employment Jan 11, 2022

REQUIRED

Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.

Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu

Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Salary:- 18000/- per month

Contact No:- 9682384208

Wanted

Female

having knowledge of

computer and good communication

Salary:-7000+

In Subhash Nagar

Timings:-10 to 5pm

Mob:-9906205984, 9622052714

Vacancy alert

Training program / Employment opportunity in a leading digital media company

*Freshers can apply too*

Positions:

Graphic designers, Content writers, Sales associates, Video editors

News anchors, News reporters

Call on – 8800604800

Or email- careerjackacademy@gmail.com

Required

Need beautician girl in Jammu. For my Saloon

Address – Smart Look Saloon

NITCO Lane

For Any enquiries

Please Contact me

9796681412

Required driver

REQUIRED

DRIVERS FOR

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES LOAD CARRIES (TATA YODHA, MAHINDRA PICKUP & 407

DRIVER 10 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN DRIVING

(LOCAL JAMMU BASE)

CALL 9419146232

URGENTLY REQUIRED

…..urgently required for a couple maid for cleaning, washing clothes, and servant to cook, at 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu..total package Rs.20000/-p.m for deserving

Contact Tandon 9419187143

Room can be provided for staying

Job Opportunity

A Govt. Regd. Firm requires 35 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu & other areas of J&K UT.

Qualification:- 10th, 12th, Graduation & above.

Income : 10000 to 15000 P/M (As per Co. Rule)

So come alongwith your documents at MLCC, near Vivekanand Chowk, Gumat Jammu, Opposite Agarwal Dharamshala.

Contact: 9682697973

Note :- Free Hostel Facility

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. IT Trainers 5 no 15 k to 20 k

2. CRM /F&B Trainer 2 no 15 k

3. Bsc Nursing /GNM Trainers 5 no

18 k to 22 k

4. Electrical /Mechanical dip 10no 10k to 15k

5. Civil Engg 2 no 10k to 15 k

6. Reliance mart opening slry 12 k to 15 k

Mob. 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

Female Telecallers

Fixed salary plus incentive

MYRAA Hospitality Group

Add: Janipur behind V-Mart

9906041292, 6006377183

Requirement

IT Teacher with knowledge of JAVA and Python Language for CBSE School. Accountant should be a graduate with working knowledge of Busy.

Handsome Remuneration

Contact: 6005450656

Required

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT EXPERIENCE IN BUSY, GST RETURNS.

CONTACT: 9419196962

Urgently Required at Burger Singh Jammu

1. Housekeeping (Male) (Rs 9500/month)

2. Team Member-2 (Male) (Rs 8000/month)

Terms can be negotiated

*Need this on urgent basis*

Phone No – 6006475661, 9149840670

Immediately required

Jobs in jammu

Eligibility 8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & up to graduate etc apply

Vacancy

1. Office Coordinator Female, Civil Engineer, Degree & Diploma Holder (exp)

2. Computer Operator, Floor Manager, Counsellor.

3. Call Center m/f, Telly Caller

4. Data entry operator exp, Accountant, Sales Executive

5. Cook, Helper, Security Guard, Packing Boys Labour. m/f

Interview Tuesday to Thursday call 9086193986

URGENT REQUIRED

1. Marketing Sales Officer – 03 Male

Salary 10000/- to 20000/-M/F

2.Web designer – 01

Salary 8000/-to 12000/-M/F

3.Graphic Designer-01

Salary 8000/-to 10000/- M/F

4.Accountant Busy Operator –

Salary 8000 to 15000/-

Contact Satguru Steel

9541820980 , 8512815220

Mail Id: satgurusteel82@gmail.com

SATGURU STEEL

Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana,Jammu

JOBS

1.Pvt.Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt. & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary

6. Peon, Helper, Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recp, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary

Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd.

H.No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu

No. 7006723093