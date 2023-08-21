ACB Arrests 2 Persons Including FCI Godown Owner In Budgam For ‘Accepting Bribe’

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Anti-corruption Bureau on Monday said to have arrested an FCI godown owner alongside a weigher for ‘accepting bribe in lieu of unloading of a truck’.

“A complainant approached the Anti Corruption Bureau with a written complaint against the office bearers of FCI Godown Chandpora Budgam, alleging demand of bribes from the complainant for unloading his truck. The truck is associated with transportation of food-grain for FCI and had arrived at FCI Godown, Chandpora with a load of rice on 12-08-2023. Since then the truck had not been unloaded and the office bearers had finally told the complainant to approach Godown owner and Tajamul Hassan Shah, Weigher”, said.

The complainant, the statement said, accordingly approached the Godown Owner, who told him to deposit an amount of ₹1500 into his bank account. Further, the Weigher told him to pay a bribe of ₹3500 before his truck could be unloaded. The complainant however, chose not to pay a bribe and approached ACB Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused as provided under law.

“On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 16/2023 U/S 7, 7A of PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up”, read the statement.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused Weigher red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹3500 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on the spot. Moreover, before receiving a receipt of transported food-grain, the driver was asked by the Godown Owner to deposit an amount of ₹1500 into his bank account.”

“The accused Godown Owner has been identified as Ab Majeed Sheikh S/o Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh R/o Firdousabad, Batamaloo Srinagar, Proprietor Sheikh Suppliers and Contractors while as weigher has been identified Tajamul Hassan Shah S/O Ghulam Hassan Shah R/O Dharmuna Budgam”, read the statement.

“On the spot, there were several other drivers available, who transport food-grain for FCI. They were examined and it came to the surface that all the drivers were forced to pay bribes before their trucks were unloaded. The drivers on the spot complained that they are extorted money at all the Godowns of FCI especially Lethpora, and otherwise their trucks are not unloaded timely and are made to wait long. Almost all the drivers available on the spot have paid some amount to the Godown owner and weigher by one or the other way”.

“Some of the drivers showed mPay screen shots depicting transfer of ₹3000 each into the bank account of accused Abdul Majeed.”

“It is pertinent to note that the Godown owner Ab Majeed Sheikh, is accused in ₹30 crore fraud of J&K Bank. In connection with bank fraud ACB has charge-sheeted the accused in ACB case FIR No. 06/2019 of PS ACB Anantnag”, read the statement.

“Further investigation into the case is going on. Role of the other involved persons associated with FCI Godown Chandpora is being investigated. More arrests are expected to follow in the instant case”, concluded the statement.