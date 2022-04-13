ACB Arrests 2 JEs, Inspector of PDD for Taking Bribe of ₹2,60,000

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: ACB traps and arrests Junior Engineers Masood Ahmad & Gh Mohd Bhat and Inspector Ab Rashid Bhat, Meter Reader of special sub division, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Tangmarg for demanding & accepting bribe of ₹2,60,000

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from a resident of village Gofbal Kunzer, tehsil Kunzer, district Baramulla alleging therein that that his father is the proprietor of a manufacturing unit situated at Gofbal Kunzer. The unit is being run by him with the help of his family since 2014. The complainant alleged that he had applied before AEE Tangmarg for upgrading the electricity consumption/sanction load from presently 63 KV to 250 KV on Nov, 2021. The officials namely Masood Ahmad, Junior Engineer, Gh Mohd Bhat, Junior Engineer and Inspector Ab Rashid Bhat (Meter Reader) demanded huge amount as bribe for the settlement/ processing of his file for upgrading the load. They settled for ₹2,60,000/- as demand for completing the work.

On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 12/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Baramulla and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Masood Ahmad, Junior Engineer, Gh Mohd Bhat, Junior Engineer and Inspector Ab Rashid Bhat (Meter Reader) of KPDCL special sub division Tangmarg while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹2,60,000. They were arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses. The role of Junaid Ahmad Mir, Assistant Executive Engineer and Manzoor Ahmad Bukhari, Assistant Engineer of KPDCL, Special Sub Division, Tangmarg is also being investigated.

Further investigations of the case are going on.