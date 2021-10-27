AC extends relief under SRO 43 to the next of kin of violence victims

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, extended relief under SRO 43 to the next of kin of victims who were non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir having died in the recent violence in the Kashmir valley, as per the eligibility criteria of the SRO.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

This would enable the Government to provide cash compensation to this category of militancy affected people.