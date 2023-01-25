AC Enhances Annuity Grant In Favour Of Gallantry Awardees From UT

JAMMU, Jan 25: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave its approval for enhancement of Annuity Grant in favour of Gallantry Awardees from the UT of J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The proposal to enhance the grant to the existing gallantry awardees was made in order to bring it to parity with the other neighbouring states/UTs and keeping in view the inflation, since the last revision of rates was done in the year 2008.

As per the decision, the revised rates for Param Vir Chakra is now Rs. 1,75,000 from Rs. 1,25,000. Similarly, the revised rates for is Mahavir Chakra Rs. 1,50,000, Vir Chakra Rs. 75,000, Ashok Chakra Rs. 1,50,000, Kirti Chakra Rs. 1,50,000, etc.