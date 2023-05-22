AC Approves Upgradation, Revamping Of Transport Nagar, Parimpora, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, MAY 22: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved Upgradation/Revamping of Transport Nagar, Parimpora(Srinagar) at an estimated cost of Rs. 31.58 Crore.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The project components include laying of road network, sewerage & drainage network, electric network to the tune of Rs. 30.00 Cr. It also includes development of Parks/Green Spaces & contingencies including consultancy to the tune of Rs. 1.58 Cr.

The project aims at decongestion of Srinagar city besides bringing all the transport agencies on one platform outside the city. It also envisages ensuring proper facilities both in terms of road network and other amenities at this vital business center. This project once completed will benefit nearly 76 transport agencies, besides, providing/improving the livelihood of people/traders dealing with various trades.