AC approves up-gradation works at Transport Nagar, Jammu

Project to provide relief to 1.25 lac daily commuters and approximately 1700 business units

SRINAGAR, JULY 6: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today accorded administrative approval to the proposal of the Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (JMRDA) for improvement/upgradation of the road network and allied infrastructure at Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the improvement/upgradation of the road network and allied infrastructure at Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 33.57 Crore. The project will be completed in 12 months.

The Transport Nagar area is visited by approximately by 1-1.25 Lac commuters daily, besides hosting a parking area for 150 buses with passenger shed and booking counters. Besides, there are 1685 shops, 96 warehouses/ godowns & offices / public corporations in the area.

The project aims at decongesting the area, facilitating users in hassle-free movement, and improving the economic/commercial activities by providing proper facilities both in terms of road/drain network and other amenities.

The improvement/upgradation works will include laying of thick bituminous macadamization; surface drainage; factory-made chamfered concrete paver blocks; and internal roads of 7.50 Mtr width including intersection of major roads, over lean concrete, cement concrete, and RCC drain along the sides of major roads.

Currently, the area is in a very dilapidated condition due to an incremental increase in traffic causing damage to road surface creating large potholes and hampering smooth plying of vehicles and conduct of day to day business activities.