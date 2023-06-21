AC Approves Transfer Of Land For 125 Bedded District Hospital, Budgam

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: In a significant decision to ensure availability of quality healthcare, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved transfer of land for construction of 125 bedded hospital at Reshipora, Budgam .

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 71 Kanal situated in estate Reshipora, Budgam in favour of Health & Medical Education Department for construction of 125 bedded District Hospital.

The upcoming hospital besides enhancing healthcare for public in the area, will also provide employment opportunities in different sectors to the skilled/medical practitioners.