AC Approves Land Transfer For Different Public Purposes

JAMMU, Mar 13: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various publicpurposes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&Kand Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council transferred land in favour of Power Development Department for augmentation of power supply in different areas. The AC transferred 42 Kanal 15 Marla situated at village Pohrupeth, Tehsil Langate, District Kupwarafor construction of 315 MVA, 220/132 KV GIS Grid Sub-station, land measuring 02 Kanal situated at village Noorpora, Tehsil Awantipora, District Pulwamafor construction of new 33/11 KV Substation in district Pulwama and land measuring 01 Kanal 10 Marlasituated at village Odina, Tehsil Sumbal, District Bandiporafor construction of 3.15 MVA, 33/11 KV receiving station for providing electricity to the transit accommodation for PM Package employees.

Moreover the AC also decided to transfer land measuring 80 Kanal 04 Marla (20 Kanal at District Srinagar and land measuring 60 Kanal 04 Marla at village Ranbirpora, District Anantnag) in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) for construction of transit accommodations in district Srinagar and Anantnag for Kashmiri Migrant Government employees appointed under Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Package.