AC Approves Implementation Of Second Second National Judicial Pay Commission

The decision brings in financial benefit to Judicial Officers in JK Subordinate Judiciary

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here, under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the implementation of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission in favor of Judicial Officers.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to e Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The implementation of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) shall benefit those Judicial Officers who, on 01.01.2016, were holding permanent or temporary posts in the Jammu & Kashmir State Subordinate Judiciary, Judicial Officers who have been appointed against any post in the Subordinate Judiciary from 01.01.2016 up to the date of issuance of Jammu & Kashmir Subordinate Judicial (Revised) Pay Rules, 2023 (Implementation of Second National Judicial Pay Commission) and also to those who may be appointed against any such post hereafter.

The Implementation of SNJPC in favour of Judicial Officers of the Subordinate Courts is based on the analogy of the 7th Pay Commission and the decision entails a financial implication of an estimated amount of Rs. 75.38 Crore.