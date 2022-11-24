AC approves free of cost medicines against LSD

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 24: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal for provision of free of cost medicines to Lumpy Skin Disease affected Farmers of UT of J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

In J&K, all the 20 districts are affected with the disease, with 56,146 cattle having contracted infection till date out of which 1564 animals have died.

The affected farmers are in distress due to medical expenses which ranges from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 10,000 and accordingly, to provide relief to the farmers, provision of free of cost veterinary medicines to LSD affected farmers has been made to ease the financial burden of the farmers for treating the disease.