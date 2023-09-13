AC Approves Construction Of 125-Bed Hospital At Reshipora, Budgam

Hospital to come up at an estimated cost of Rs. 49.32 Crore

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded Administrative Approval to the construction of a 125-bed hospital at Reshipora, Budgam. Upon completion of the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs. 49.32 Crore, it is expected to improve access to quality healthcare for the people of the area.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The upcoming hospital besides enhancing healthcare for the public will also provide for employment opportunities to skilled/unskilled professionals, medics/ paramedics etc.

The hospital will also help address increased patient rush and is expected to benefit a large chunk of population living in and around district Budgam.