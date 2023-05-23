AC Approves Absorption Of 145 Centaur Hotel Employees Into JKTDC, JKCCC & SKICC

SRINAGAR, MAY 23: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave approval to theabsorption of 145 Employees of Hotel Corporation of India Limited (HCIL) working at Centaur Lake view Hotel, Srinagar, in different corporations under the Tourism Department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K; and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of the committee that the existing staff of the Hotel Corporation of India Limited will be absorbed by the UT of J&K on the existing terms and conditions while the payment of retirement gratuity and other benefits of the employees for the period they worked with HCI will be borne by HCI.

The Hotel Corporation of India has 145 permanent employees of Centaur Lake View Hotel as on 01.05.2023 which will be absorbed on existing terms and conditions in Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd and Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar, as per their requirement and absorptive capacity to be determined by the Tourism Department.