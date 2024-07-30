AC Accords Revised Administrative Approval For Construction Of Transit Accommodation For Kashmir Migrant Govt Employees

SRINAGAR, July 30 The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha approved revised administrative approval for construction of six thousand Transit Accommodations in Kashmir Valley for Kashmir Migrant Government Employees engaged under PMDP-2015 and taking up allied works at various locations of Transit Accommodations in Kashmir Valley.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting.

The decision is aimed at creating some allied infrastructure facilities for the transit accommodations which shall facilitate early allotment of quarters to the employees.

The decision shall enable early completion of construction of targeted accommodation for migrant employees by providing additional funds for construction purposes.

Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction shall ensure that allied works related to security arrangements like watch tower, installation of CCTV cameras etc. are taken up to ensure security of the inhabitants.