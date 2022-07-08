AC accords approval to flood protection works in Kashmir valley

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval to the Jhelum flood protection works by Jal Shakti Department in Kashmir division.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the Project-Comprehensive Plan for River Jhelum and its tributaries, Phase (II) Part (A), amounting to Rs 1623.43 crore under the PM’s Development Package.

The proposed works are based on the existing site conditions and issues of the main Jhelum downstream of Sangam upto Wullar Lake, flood spill channel and outfall channel including tributaries in order to safely mitigate a flood threat of 1700 Cumec (60000 cusecs). Channel improvement and protection works at vulnerable spots in river Jhelum, flood spill channel and outfall channel have been proposed to tackle the drainage congestion issues for safe passage of flood waters and to minimize the loss to life and property.

The project comprises various components including improvement in discharge carrying capacity of river Jhelum to 1700 cumec; bank / toe protection works; raising of bunds/ embankments; re-sectioning/channel improvement of main Jhelum and flood spill channel; re-modeling / renovation of bridges at various RDs in the OFC; measures to check erosion at vulnerable reaches of main Jhelum, outfall channel and flood spill channel and its tributaries; and dredging/widening of outfall channel including navigation channel at Sopore.

Besides enhancing the carrying capacities of river Jhelum and outfall channels, the project will also regulate silt input from tributaries by anti-erosion works proposed at absolutely critical spots and rejuvenate/ increase the life of the water bodies like Hokersar and Nowgham by re-sectioning of the cunnettes / inside channels and construction of inlet/ exit regulating gates.

The project will protect the flood-prone areas along Jhelum in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama and Bandipora districts and will generate 119 Lac man-days employment for skilled and 381 Lac man-days employment for unskilled workers, respectively. It will be completed in three years.

The project was conceptualized on the basis of recommendations made by a three-member group headed by Chairman, Central Water Commission which was constituted shortly after floods of September 2014 on the instructions of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. It will mitigate the flood threat of 1700 Cumecs (60000 cusecs) in the Jhelum basin.