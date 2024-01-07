Absconder sibling in Rs 1.64 cr PHE fraud arrested after 4 years

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Special team of Economic Offences Wing – Crime Branch Jammu, apprehended two absconder brothers for their alleged involvement in running inter-state bookie business and illegally siphoning of Rs 1.64 crore, revenue collected by a Cashier of Jal Shakti Department of J&K Government.

Both the accused, namely Jatin alias Raja alias Poot, age approximately 30 years and Jatinder alias Poot, both sons of Rajni Kant, resident of Lambi Galli, Mukerian, Punjab (A/P Rajeev Colony, Mukerian, Punjab) were arrested from Mukerian Punjab in case FIR number 02/2020, Under Section 409, 411, 414, 420, 447-A, 34/IPC read with Sec 13(2) P C Act P/S CB Jammu. Both the accused are among four co-accused in the case.

The other accused, namely Nikhil Gandral son of Late Ravinder Kumar Gandral, resident of H No. 24/7 Greater Kailash Jammu and Inderpal Singh, son of Trilochan Singh, resident of 61/2 Nanak Nagar Jammu, were already brought to justice by presenting charge-sheet against them in the court of law after investigation conducted by Crime Branch Jammu was proved against them on merits of the case.

However, the absconding sibling duo was on run to constantly evade their arrest. They absconded for nearly four years to be arrested from outside J&K by Special team of Crime Branch Jammu with meticulous, well coordinated and executed plan.