Absconder in attempt to murder case arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 25: Police team of PS Rehambal arrested an absconder who had been evading arrest for over 25 years in an attempt to murder case registered at Police Station Rehambal.

The arrested absconder namely *Mohd Afzal S/O Mohd Sharif R/O Dara, Tehsil and District Poonch* was wanted in connection with *FIR No. 1/2000 U/S 307/364/353/342 RPC of PS Rehambal.*

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The accused was declared an absconder under Section 299 CrPC and warrants had been issued by the Sessions Court Udhampur and Munsiff/JMIC Udhampur on 29-09-2001 as he had been evading judicial proceedings.

Acting on the warrants, a police team of PS Rehambal arrested the absconder today. He will be produced before the Court for further legal proceedings.